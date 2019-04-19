Turkish teacher gets showered with love by students after beating cancer

After eight months of grueling treatment to beat cancer, a Turkish geography teacher got the surprise of a lifetime when he finally returned to the school he worked at, or in his words his real "home," in northwestern Tekirdağ province.





After learning that their beloved teacher Muharrem Poyrazoğlu had beat stomach cancer, the students of Cemile Yeşil Anatolian High School in Çorlu district decided to surprise him and celebrate his healthy return. They gathered along the stairs and on the top floors, awaiting his entrance to the building.

Greeting him with an elaborate show of love, the students showered Poyrazoğlu with dozens of balloons, confetti, claps and cheers as soon as he walked in. They then started to sing "Senden Daha Güzel", an iconic Turkish rock song by Duman as a group held up a banner saying "welcome home."

"I've never seen anyone more beautiful than you / I've never known anyone more special than you," the song goes.

"I thank you all; first and foremost my big family, each and every one of my colleagues and our school principal, my beloved friends, all of my students who supported me through these eight months, this difficult time by calling me, texting me and (cheering me up) with their sassy and funny videos and photos, and reuniting me with my home. I love you all," he said in tears, standing in a sea of colorful balloons.

Many students and teachers were also overcome with emotion, sobbing out of happiness.