Bodies of 2 Turkish citizens arrive in Turkey after Sri Lanka attacks

Bodies of two Turkish citizens who lost their lives in Sri Lanka bombings have been brought to Turkey, a diplomatic source said Tuesday.

The bodies of Serhan Selçuk Nariçi and Yiğit Ali Çavuş will be sent to their hometowns -- Istanbul and southeastern Adıyaman -- for funerals, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to media.

On Easter Sunday, at least 321 people were killed and 500 others injured when a total of eight explosions targeted eight different locations in and outside Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

The bombings hit churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa cities, as well as Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and Shangri La hotels in Colombo.

Nariçi and Çavuş were engineers working on a project in Sri Lanka, Anadolu Agency said, citing Turkey's ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Foreign Ministry.

"Unfortunately we lost our citizens... in the treacherous attacks in Sri Lanka," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a statement on Sunday.

Most of the dead and wounded were Sri Lankans, although government officials said 38 foreigners were killed. That included the two Turkish citizens and British, U.S., Australian, Indian, Chinese, Danish, Dutch and Portuguese nationals.