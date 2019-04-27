Outrage against woman deriding airport staff

A video of a woman hurling insults at a ground services employee at Istanbul Airport went viral and now the woman is facing investigation and a ban from the airline she traveled on.

Fatma Funda Esenç was caught on video arguing with a female staff member of a ground services company at the airport after her flight from Istanbul to Bodrum was postponed.

Esenç can be clearly heard swearing at the woman and ordering her to move and help her in an offensive manner. As the video went viral on social media, Esenç faced public outrage with people condemning her "ugly" behavior. "You are such an ugly person and should be ashamed. People will spit on your face wherever they see you," one angry user tweeted while another user wrote Esenç "represented a mindset that abhors the people in the service sector and loves to insult them.

Hours after the video went viral, AtlasGlobal Airlines which sold the Bodrum ticket to Esenç, announced that they had canceled her return ticket to Istanbul and decided to blacklist her from future flights. The ground services personnel will file a complaint against Esenç, local media reported, while the prosecutor's office in Istanbul's Gaziosmanpaşa district whose jurisdiction covers the airport, announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident. The ground services company also announced that they would pursue legal action against Esenç.