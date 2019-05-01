2 workers killed in landslide at marble quarry in northern Turkey's Kastamonu

Two workers were killed in a landslide at a marble quarry in the northern Black Sea province of Kastamonu on Wednesday.

Kastamonu Gov. Yaşar Karadeniz said in a statement to Anadolu Agency that the incident at the privately-owned quarry in the Turnacık village of the Ağlı district occurred when pieces of rock and marble fell on a heavy duty machine.

Recep Kayan and Cemal Aysan, who were operating the machine used in breaking large slabs or rock, were severely injured and died after being taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated, Karadeniz added.

The accident comes as Turkey marks May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day.