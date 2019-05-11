Sümela Monastery opens for visitors in late May

The majestic Sümela Monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon opens for visitors on May 25 after restoration work ends.

Part of the monastery was to open on May 18, but it was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions, Ali Ayvazoğlu, the provincial head of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, told reporters on Friday.

Located in the Maçka district of Trabzon, the monastery is a site of unique historical and cultural significance and a major tourist attraction. It was included on UNESCO's temporary list of World Heritage sites in 2000. The restoration and environmental plans for the Sümela Monastery, which is dedicated to the Virgin Mary, were launched in February 2016, Ayvazoğlu said.

Built on a steep cliff at 1,200 meters in Altındere National Park, Sümela Monastery reopened for religious use on Aug. 15, 2010 with the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, following an 88-year hiatus. According to the UNESCO website, Sümela Monastery is a monastic complex built on the steep cliffs of the Altındere Valley. Its construction began in 385 A.D.