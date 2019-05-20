Turkish agency distributes Ramadan aid in Argentina

Turkey's aid and development agencies continue to extend a helping hand internationally during the Muslims' holy month of Ramadan.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) on Saturday distributed Ramadan aid and offered iftar (fast-breaking meal) in Al Ahmad Mosque in Argentina's capital, in a joint event with the Argentina Islamic Center.

According to a statement by the agency, it held iftar dinner for 250 people living in Buenos Aires and distributed aid packages to 300 needy families. TİKA plans to continue delivering food parcels to poor families across the coastal enclave throughout the fasting month of Ramadan.

Turkey's Ambassador to Argentina Şefik Vural Altay, TİKA Latin America Desk head Muhsin Balcı and Argentina Islamic Center President Anibal Bachir Bakir also participated in the event.

"TİKA's iftar dinner and the food aid is an exemplary act for world's Muslims and other communities," Bakir said, while also expressing his appreciation to Turkey for humanitarian work.

Established in 1992, Turkey's government-run aid agency is responsible for implementing the country's developmental cooperation policies overseas.

Balcı said TİKA is holding Ramadan events across the world and that Argentina was "one of the first stops in South America."

He added that Paraguay will be the next country where TİKA will hold Ramadan events, following Argentina.

Turkey's state and non-state aid agencies, including the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkey's Diyanet Foundation, and the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) have distributed aid to Muslims in need worldwide, particularly during Ramadan.