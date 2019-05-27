Final footage by late journalist found

The final footage of an Anadolu Agency (AA) photojournalist who perished on duty in northeastern Turkey has been recovered.

On May 10, Abdülkadir Nişancı was on assignment on Mt. Soğanlı, located between the northeastern Bayburt and Trabzon provinces, when he fell off a cliff. Nişancı apparently slipped when a block of snow he stepped on broke loose at the Derebaşı Curves area, known as an extremely dangerous area. The area is closed to traffic due to heavy snow for half the year.

His body was found two weeks after he went missing, in a stream a kilometer from the cliff he fell from. His camera along with a tripod was found earlier by rescue teams 100 meters below.

After an investigation by gendarmerie forces, the camera and other equipment were given to AA officials. The three-minute-plus video shot by Nisanci shows a plow clearing away snow from different directions. Nişancı was apparently trying to get the best shot of snow being ejected from the snowplow, but his camera was not recording when he fell.

Two Turkish soldiers were also killed during search and rescue efforts for the lost photojournalist.