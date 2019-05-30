Medal for Germany's young Turkish hero

Kenan Büyükhan, a 10-year-old Turkish boy living in Germany's Nuremberg, was recognized for his heroic rescue of his sister from a burning car. A Bavarian Rescue Medal was given to Büyükhan by Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder yesterday.

The Turkish boy made headlines in March after a fire broke out in his family car. Büyükhan was with his two-year-old sister Hira Nur when their mother left them in the car so that she could accompany her other daughter to school. When the fire broke out in the car, the boy calmly left the car and unfastened the seat belt of his sister, who was in the backseat, taking her to safety just as flames were about to engulf the siblings.

Büyükhan was already recognized for his act. The Nuremberg Police department gave him a ride around the city and gifts along with a "superhero certificate."