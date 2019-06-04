Female entrepreneurs thrive in three years

Female entrepreneurs started up 2,525 businesses between 2015 and 2018 with loans supplied by the state-run Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Support Administration (KOSGEB).

Answering questions posed by lawmakers, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said KOSGEB gave TL 41.6 million in loans in total to female entrepreneurs. Varank said women received training in entrepreneurship and were endorsed with the loans they received from KOSGEB.

Government loans and incentives for female entrepreneurs help boost the participation of women in the male-dominated workforce in Turkey, where women still lag behind in employment.