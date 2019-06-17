12 migrants drown, 31 rescued by Turkish coast guard off Aegean coast

At least 12 irregular migrants died and another 31 were rescued by Turkish coastguard after their capsized off the coast of western Turkey's Muğla province while trying to reach trying to reach the Greek islands.

Two rescue boats, a helicopter and a special diving unit was sent to the area after coast guard received reports of a sinking boat.

The coast guard launched search and rescue operations to locate any additional survivors or casualties.

The incident took place a few kilometres (miles) from the Greek island of Kos.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

Between January and June this year, 555 migrants died attempting to cross the Mediterranean, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The figure was 924 last year, but lower than the peak of 2,911 deaths recorded in 2016.