Syrian refugees return from bayram visits to liberated areas

After temporarily returning to their homeland to celebrate the Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) with their families, Syrians continue to make their way back to Turkey through the Öncüpınar Border Gate in Kilis.

Syrian refugees, who spent their holiday in safe areas like Azaz, Mare, Soran, Aktarin, and Çobanbey, are steadily arriving at the Essalame Customs Gate. Following procedures, the Syrians are then being moved to tents set up in the buffer zone by various nongovernmental organizations.

Brought to Öncüpınar Border Gate by bus after procedures completed under the supervision of the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management and police, the impoverished Syrian refugees are allowed to cross back into Turkey. While the return operations for the refugees will be completed on Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., approximately 4,220 Syrians have reportedly crossed the borders as of June 16.

Due to the Ramadan Bayram, 20,576 Syrian refugees had traveled to Syria from the Öncüpınar Border Gate.