Turkish Red Crescent reaches out to Indonesian quake survivors

One year after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the Turkish Red Crescent stays in the region and continues aid to people displaced by the disaster and the ensuing tsunami.

The Turkish charity is a supplier of food aid to families staying in tent camps after the disaster in September 2018 and works on the construction of an 11-classroom school for 300 students.

The Charity's regional representative, Abdullah Doğukan Dönmez says they recently visited 89 families with members with disabilities to find out the humanitarian aid they might need.

More than 4,000 people were killed when the earthquake struck Palu on the island of Sulawesi on Sept. 28, 2018.

Turkey sent two military planes full of humanitarian aid in the aftermath of the disaster while Red Crescent delivered aid, from sleeping bags and tents to food and hygiene kits, to more than 64,000 people.