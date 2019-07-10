Massive blaze threatens residential areas in Turkey's Muğla, building engulfed in fires in Ankara

Massive fires engulfed forests in Göcek and Dalaman districts of Turkey's western Muğla province late Wednesday. Another fire also engulfed a building in capital Ankara.

Firefighters have been dispatched to the scenes.

Every year, millions of kilometers of forest land are lost to fires, disturbing not only ecological life but also threatening the people living nearby. Although wildfires are fueled by weather and dry vegetation, most forest fires in Turkey, especially during the summer, are caused by humans.

Although Turkey battles with many forest fires throughout the year, thanks to the immediate action taken by the ministry as well as brave firefighters, forest fires are generally taken under control very quickly. According to data from the European Forest Fires Information System (EFFIS), approximate forest lost in fires between the years 2007-2016 in the Mediterranean countries is 41.98 hectares in Greece, 12.72 hectares in Italy, 6.83 hectares in Spain, 4.6 hectares in Portugal, 3.73 hectares in Turkey and 2.65 hectares in France.