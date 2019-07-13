Paid military service applications to start July 16, Turkish Defense Ministry says

Turkey's National Ministry of Defense announced Saturday that the paid military service application for next year will start on July 16 till the 31st.

The Ministry said the service fee will cost 33,230 Turkish liras (nearly $5,800) for Turkish citizens living in Turkey.

For Turkish citizens resident in a foreign country the fee will be €5,442 (around $6,150).

The draw will be held in January 2020 and the conscription will start from March 2020 onwards.

According to the law, citizens born on or before 2000 will be required to complete just 21 days of military service and will be exempt from serving for the remaining five months by making the payment.