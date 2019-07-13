Prominent Turkish columnist Mehmet Şevket Eygi dies at age 86

Prominent Turkish columnist and writer Mehmet Şevket Eygi died at the age of 86, reports said Friday.

Born in Zonguldak, Eygi went to Galatasaray High School in Istanbul and received in undergrad degree from Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences.

His works were published in numerous newspapers and magazines and he's been writing columns for Milli Gazete daily.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published a condolences message on his Twitter account about Eygi's death, referring to him as an important thinker and intellectual.

Eygi's funeral ceremony will be held at Fatih Mosque on Saturday.