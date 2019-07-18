   
TURKEY
Newly discovered canyon in eastern Turkey awes locals

ELAZIĞ, Turkey
Published 18.07.2019 19:41
Updated 18.07.2019 19:42
A newly discovered canyon in eastern Turkey is astounding locals with its natural beauty.

The canyon — dubbed Saklıkapı, or hidden door — is located in Elazığ's Baskil district. Stretching out over 2.5 kilometers (1.55 miles) long, the canyon is up to 200 meters (656 feet) deep and rich with flora and fauna.AA Photo

Fethi Ak, the local who discovered the canyon, expressed his wonder, saying: "We used to see such places in documentaries, but it turns out that we've had it near us all this time."

"I have never imagined that there would be such a great place in our region, I'm so delighted," he told Anadolu Agency.

Taner Şengün, a geologist at Fırat University in Elazığ, said discovery of the canyon will boost tourism in the province and in Turkey overall.

"It's a very young canyon in terms of formation. You can easily walk there," he said.

"One of Turkey's most attractive canyons in terms of natural beauty and formation mechanism is now reachable in Elazığ," he added.

