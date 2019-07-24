300 cyclists to climb Mt. Erciyes in cycling fest

Some 300 cyclists from 40 provinces across Turkey will participate from July 25-28 in a cycling event in central Kayseri province, where they will also lodge on the slope of Mount Erciyes, the second-tallest mountain in the country.

During the "Festa 2200 Bicycle Festival" event, hosted by Kayseri Erciyes A.Ş. and supported by Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality, the cyclists will lodge at Mount Erciyes' Tekir Kapı regions' camp area, which is located at an altitude of 2,200 meters. The weather is expected to be perfectly suited for cycling.

The participants will spend the first day by cycling through the province's center and will have the opportunity to take in 6,000 years' worth of history, and will cover 13 kilometers in total.

They will be riding through the Develi district on their second day, and will start their third in the foothills of Mount Erciyes.

Erciyes A.Ş. Chairman of the board Murat Cahid Çıngı shared some information about the event: "Mount Erciyes has become an indispensable spot for important sports teams from all around the world by offering an unrivaled high-altitude camping environment to international professional athletes as well as amateur cyclists. We are keen to keep on giving vast opportunities for all nature lovers to enjoy, such as mountain climbing, hiking, camping, ATV rides, horse riding and many other similar activities. Other than that, we are continuing our social and cultural contribution to our city by organizing races, festivals, social and sportive activities. Cyclists from all around Turkey will be attending our traditional annual bicycle festival."