Turkey's Düzce declared disaster area after deadly flash floods, landslides

Düzce province in northwestern Turkey has been declared a disaster area following deadly flash floods and landslides, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

A total of 232 people have been rescued so far in the province, while search and rescue operations continue. Five bodies of the seven missing have been found since last week. The remaining are two children, sources have said.

Rescue crews from the Turkish Red Crescent, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and gendarmerie units have been mobilized to find the victims. Search dogs have also combed the region while helicopters and drones were dispatched to remote, mountainous areas of the region.

Unprecedented rainfall hit Düzce last week and floodwaters engulfed 124 villages in the province. More than 200 people were stranded in flooded areas and were rescued hours later.

The village of Esmahanım in Düzce's Akçakoca district, where a river linked to the Black Sea overflowed its banks, was hit the hardest.

Seven people, including three children, went missing in the village on July 18.