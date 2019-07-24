Turkish-German lawmaker earns Bavarian order of merit

The German Social Democratic Party's (SPD) first Turkish member of parliament, who was also selected to the Bavarian State Assembly Arif Taşdelen, has been honored with the Bavarian Order of Merit.

Taşdelen received his prize from Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder during a ceremony that took place in the Munich's Antiquarium.

The Bavarian Order of Merit is only deemed worthy to those whose services to the Bavarian people are considered to be of great importance, and it is naturally considered to be a prize that is valued highly among Bavarians.

Other than Taşdelen, 58 others have been considered worthy of this title. One of the crucial reasons that highlights the medal's significance is the fact that it is limited to be given to a maximum number of 2,000 people, so this makes Taşdelen part of an elite club.

Arif Taşderen's brother Halil Taşdelen, his spouse and children did not leave him alone in the ceremony, as they were the first to congratulate him after its conclusion.

Taşdelen expressed his gratitude for receiving the award, "The Bavarian Order of Merit will definitely encourage me to work even harder than before."