Bosporus shore make way for runners

"Want to run in an Üsküdar without traffic?" was the slogan for the new leg of a city-wide, multistage run held yesterday in Istanbul. Against the scenic backdrop of the Maiden's Tower, some 2,000 runners dashed along the Bosporus shore of the Istanbul district.

On a 10-kilometer track, runners enjoyed a stretch of the road normally reserved for cars and overwhelmed with heavy traffic on the weekends.

Mestan Turhan won the race in the men's category by completing the race in 31 minutes and 41 seconds while Damla Çelik won in the women's category in 38 minutes and 36 seconds.

The race is part of a year-long event entitled "İstanbul'u Koşuyorum" (I Run Istanbul) and the next stages will be held in Caddebostan, Bakırköy and Bebek.