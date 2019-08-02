5 dead after coach catches fire in Balıkesir, northwestern Turkey

Five people, two of which were children, were killed after a coach burst into flames Friday on the Balıkesir highway.

12 people escaped with small injuries while 17 others were more severely wounded. Emergecy crews say some of the wounded are in critical condition.

The coach caught on fire at around 1:30 p.m. near the Gökçeyazı Gendarmerie Command.

Authorities suspect the driver was using waste mineral oil as fuel, however the definitive cause of the blaze will be revealed by the investigation launched by the Prosecutor's Office.