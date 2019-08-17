Lonely man's death noticed 4 months later

A strong stench coming from his house was the only thing to give away that something bad had happened to Teoman Beysan. A 69-year-old man living a solitary life in Istanbul's Kadıköy district, Beysan was found dead in his second-story flat and initial findings show he passed away four months ago.

His decaying body was discovered when police officers broke into the apartment after neighbors alerted them. Police launched an investigation into Beysan's death.

The elderly man's neighbors said Beysan was suffering from mental problems and was not on good terms with his friends or relatives. Beysan had been living alone in the apartment for the past five years.