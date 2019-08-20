Huge forest fire in Izmir brought under control after 2 days of efforts

A huge forest fire affecting more than 500 hectares of land in Karabağlar, Menderes and Seferihisar districts of Turkey's western Izmir province is now under control and will soon be fully extinguished, Agriculture and Foresty Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said Tuesday.

Pakdemirli said it took two days and five hours of efforts to bring the fire under control. "There could flares from time to time but as of this hour, extinguishing efforts have nearly been ended. From now on, the field will be cooled off and other actions will follow."

The minister said it is out of question that consruction permits to be issued forest areas affected from the fire, saying forests are under the protection of Article 169 of the constitution, which also stipulates reforestation for burned down areas.

Pakdemirli said there is an ongoing project to be included in the Guinnnes World Records by planting three million saplings in Izmir, Muğla and Fethiye at the same time on November, 11 at 11:00 p.m.

Firefighter crews, 20 helicopters and 200 fire trucks throughout Turkey participated in efforts to extinguish this year's largest fire, which broke out on Sunday noon and quickly spread due to winds exceeding 70 kilometers (43.4 miles).

As part of efforts to extinguish the fire, a fire management and control helicopter conducted Monday a night flight for the first time in Turkey, determining the coordinates of fires in 12 remote locations through thermal cameras, The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said in a statement.

Using the coordinates, ground crews were able to intervene in the fire in Yeniköy, Beyler and Kavacık villages.

The ministry also said that there are 776 fire monitoring towers throughout Turkey in addition to 1,800 camera systems, 254 of which located in Izmir, where 39 heat-sensitive camera traps are also located.

