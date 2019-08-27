Internet usage continues to rise in Turkey as 3 in 4 people now online

Internet usage in Turkey continues to climb as three-fourths of people in the country now use the global network.

Some 75.3% of individuals aged 16-74 use the internet in Turkey, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said Tuesday in its annual "Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Usage Survey on Households and Individuals."

This year's figure is up 2.4 percentage points from 72.9% recorded in 2018.

According to TurkStat data, the proportion of women using the internet is 12.9% lower than the proportion of men — 68.9% against 81.8%.

Turkish household internet access jumped 4.5 percentage points to 88.3% in 2019.

The use of online government services also increased significantly, rising to 51.2% in April 2018-March 2019 period from 45.6% in the same time frame a year earlier.

More than one-third of internet users — 34.1% — used the web to purchase goods or services, the figure was up from 29.3% last year. More than 67% of e-shoppers bought clothes and sports goods.

Although public Internet access in Turkey was launched in 1993, statistics show that households with Internet access rose from about 20% in 2007 to over 75% in 2019.