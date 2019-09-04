Turkish Red Crescent, Russian Red Cross sign MoU for further cooperation

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and Russian Red Cross Society signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in humanitarian aid efforts.

In a ceremony at Kızılay's Istanbul Headquarters, Red Crescent President Kerem Kınık and Russian Red Cross Society President Raisa Lukuttsova signed the MoU. Speaking at the ceremony, Kınık said the protocol will cover a wide range of issues.

Recalling the long histories of both foundations, Kınık said, "The signed protocol aims to model the cooperation between the two foundations."

On the refugee issue, Kınık said both foundations would share their experiences to lessen the sufferings of civilians across the world. Underlining the importance of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent visit to Russia, Lukuttsova said improved cooperation between the two countries is very important.

"These foundations are not related to politics. However, the enhanced relations between two countries positively affect us," she added.

She added that it is a historical day and the protocol between two foundations means a lot. The deal is the latest effort by the Turkish Red Crescent, which has been cooperating with more nonprofit groups as it expands its international outreach.

The memorandum covers a wide range of issues including joint humanitarian aid work, particularly in Syria's Idlib where the population suffers at the hands of regime attacks. The Red Crescent and Red Cross also plan to cooperate on disaster damage reduction work, social welfare and health programs.