Daily Sabah wins foreign-language newspaper of year award

Daily Sabah was named Turkey's foreign-language newspaper of the year by the Anatolian Publishers Association (AYD) Thursday.

Speaking at the 2019 Media Awards program in Ankara, AYD President Sinan Burhan said: "Since its foundation, Daily Sabah has presented good, objective insights on Turkey."

Daily Sabah's parent company, the Turkuvaz Media Group also won two more awards.

Abdülhalik Çimen, the director of local news broadcaster A Haber, was named the TV Editor-in-Chief of the Year.

Meanwhile, President of the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), Sabah and Daily Sabah columnist, Burhanettin Duran was named Columnist of the Year.

The AYD was established in 2014 to encourage local media sources from Anatolian provinces and carry out broadcasting activities on different fields in Turkey and abroad.

The award ceremony will be held late November with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.