Turkish stamp commemorates Gandhi

Turkey's postal service PTT issued special stamps and first day covers ahead of the 105th birthday of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.

"Gandhi pioneered the independence of the Indian subcontinent, dedicated his life to eradicating racism and discrimination, reducing poverty, making everyone equal and free," the state-run PTT said in a statement.

A smiling photograph of Gandhi is printed on the stamp and covers.

This was seen as a gesture of "India-Turkey partnership" by India's Ambassador to Turkey Sanjay Bhattacharyya. "Turkey Post issues commemorative stamp on occasion of #150YearsofGandhi India-Turkey partnership," he tweeted tagging @RTErdogan.