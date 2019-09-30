Festival brings Turkish culture to Washington DC streets

The 17th Traditional Turkish Festival in Washington D.C. attracted thousands of Turkish nationals and other cultural enthusiasts to the U.S. capital on Sunday.

The festival was held at Freedom Plaza on Pennsylvania Avenue, within walking distance of the White House, and featured prime examples of Turkish cuisine and culture.

The theme of this year's festival, organized by the American Turkish Association of Washington D.C. (ATA-DC), is "Antioch: Mosaic of cultures, Land of Tolerance," celebrating the multicultural history of the city of Antakya in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

The gathering included a Turkish folk dance team and the Karagöz and Hacivat traditional shadow play, both of which were greatly enjoyed by the festival attendees.

Hand-woven Turkish carpets, Turkish tiles, traditional Ottoman clothing and the best of Turkish cuisine were also showcased at the festival, which was organized within the scope of the Eighth Turkish Heritage Month.