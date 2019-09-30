Nearly 3 decades of enmity between two families ends with giant feast

In the Kızıltepe district of southeastern Mardin province, 28 years of enmity between the Daşi and Aşiti families ended in a peace dinner with the participation of 5,000 guests.

The enmity that began between the Daşi and Aşiti families 28 years ago in Kızıltepe ended in peace with the initiative of opinion leaders in the region. After speeches by significant participants, the two families shook hands and embraced each other, accompanied by prayers, followed by a mega feast. The attendants joined a mass feast during which two tons of meat, six tons of rice and 3,000 liters of ayran were served. The peace event was attended by Mardin Governor and Deputy Mayor Mustafa Yaman, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Mardin deputies Şeyhmus Dinçel and Cengiz Demirkaya, AK Party's Central Decision and Executive Board (MKYK) member Orhan Miroğlu, and many Daşi and Aşiti family members.

Speaking on behalf of the Daşi family, Süleyman Çelik said they would make efforts to maintain brotherhood among the families.

"We are together on a day when an enmity ends with peace and embrace. Our esteemed nation, opinion leaders, family leaders and elders have made great efforts in ending this hostility dating back to past periods," Çelik said. Cemil Çeçen, who made a speech on behalf of the Aşiti family, wished that peace be conducive to fellowship. "We have gathered here for the end of a 28-year-old enmity. I wish this peace to be instrumental in the peace, tranquility and fellowship of our region, Turkey and the Islamic world," Çeçen said.