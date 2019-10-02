Turkey sends aid to flood-hit Sudan

Turkish aid organizations have delivered 20 tents to the victims of the flash floods that swept through Sudan in August.

The Turkish Red Crescent and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also sent two planes carrying 40 tons of food and aid to the region.Turkish Red Crescent Director in Khartoum, Yusuf Ali al-Abid told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the tents and aid were delivered to 87 families in a town north of the capital Khartoum. Other aid materials will be distributed in four other provinces, he said.

Serdar Yılmaz, head of the Turkish Red Crescent delegation in Sudan, said they have been working in the region trying to determine the victims' needs. The Turkish Red Crescent, along with other associations such as the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İHH) and the Deniz Feneri Association delivered aid kits to victims earlier on Sept. 8. According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 245,700 people were affected by the floods in Sudan, while more than 32,800 homes were destroyed and another 16,200 damaged.