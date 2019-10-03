Man forgets toll pass in bag, costs him on bus trip

A man had to pay TL 373 for tolls when a toll pass he was carrying in his bag to install on his new car was charged instead of the bus he was traveling on.

İsmail Gözütok was traveling to western city of Manisa from Istanbul on a bus to buy a new car. He thought it would be a good idea to bring the Automated Passage System toll pass with him to install on his new car. When he finally installed the device and checked it, he was shocked to see that he had to pay for tolls for the road between Manisa and Istanbul. It was only then he realized that the device acted like the bus' own toll pass while he was traveling. "I saw it only when I checked the device. Moreover, I was fined as the device was for cars, not buses [which have a different payment system]," he told Demirören News Agency (DHA).

Gözütok has now filed a complaint with the bank and the toll payment firm and says he will take legal action if he is not paid back. He warned fellow drivers not to carry their toll payment devices on them.