Joining zero waste movement, soldiers improvise to feed animals

Turkey is looking to recycle everything it can thanks to the Zero Waste Project, which has gained a massive following in the past two years. Soldiers at a maritime base in southwestern Turkey were the latest to join the project and they came up with an innovative way of merging recycling with helping wild animals.

Photos from the social media account of the National Defense Ministry show soldiers at Aksaz Maritime Base Command converting unused military material, like barrels used to check weapons against accidental discharge into water troughs.

"Our soldiers did not forget our lovely friends on these hot days," the ministry tweeted, with photos of mountain goats drinking from the upcycled troughs in a rural area.