Magnitude 4.3 earthquake shakes southwestern Turkey's Muğla

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rattled southwestern Turkey on Saturday, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake struck off the coast of the Marmaris district in Muğla province at 17:51 p.m. local time (14:51 p.m. GMT), the authority said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was specified as 75 kilometers away from the district center, at a depth of approximately 45 kilometers in the Mediterranean Sea.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 which happened in the Aegean Sea late Friday also struck the Datça district of Muğla, where no damage or injuries were reported.

Last week, Turkey's most populous city Istanbul was shaken by a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, causing eight injuries and momentary panic across the city.