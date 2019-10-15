Turkey inspires Dutch motorcyclists

Nine years ago, eight friends from the Netherlands arrived in Turkey. They rented motorcycles to explore the country and eventually fell in love with Turkey.

Now, they arrive every year, get on their motorbikes and set off to visit the historical and cultural sites, zoom through coastal roads in the sunshine and taste the delicious Turkish cuisine.

They have already explored the ancient Phrygian Valley, central Turkey's Cappadocia and the ancient city of Ephesus in the Aegean city of Izmir.

Next year, they plan to celebrate a decade of their Turkish adventures.

Back home they are engaged in different professions. But on reaching Turkey, they are simply bikers. They are planning to undertake a tour of the Black Sea region next year to mark a decade of their adventures.

"Generally, people in Turkey are hospitable and welcome us very well," said biker Bidauff Dumaan.

"The mountains, plains, forests and highlands are all wonderful. We have a good time on these routes," he added.

He said he had undertaken such trips in Spain, Belgium and Portugal. But the scenic beauty in Turkey and its changing natural landscape, which shifts after every 50 kilometers, is mesmerizing and unmatched.

His friend Gerard Yeming described Turkey as an ideal country to be explored on a motorcycle.

Their German organizer, Zuche Bonder, has been living in Turkey for the past 30 years. "I can say I am in love with Turkey," said Bonder.