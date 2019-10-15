YPG supporters attack Turkish cafe, kiosk in Germany’s Herne, 5 wounded

Sympathizers of the PKK terror organization and its Syrian affiliate People's Protection Units (YPG) attacked a Turkish cafe and kiosk Monday evening in the German city of Herne, injuring five people.

According to dpa, around 350 YPG supporters were protesting against the Turkish military's anti-terror operation in northern Syria when the situation escalated and the supporters attacked the Turkish establishments.

The protestors attacked a kiosk and the cafe "Bizim Konak," breaking windows and furniture.

Five people were injured, a police spokesperson said. Two people injured at the kiosk were hospitalized. In the attack on the cafe, a police officer and another person were wounded as well. The police officer was taken to the hospital but released the same day. The organizer of the protest was also injured while trying to calm some of the YPG supporters and cut the rally short at the planned location.

The police reported that the protestors were "quite angry" and continued their demonstrations after the rally ended. No further incidents were recorded.

AK Party Istanbul deputy Zafer Sarıkaya, who himself used to live in Germany, slammed the attack on Twitter. "I condemn the cowardly and insidious act on our brothers and sisters." He promised he would monitor the prosecution of the crimes and the investigation of the perpetrators.

"The attacks on places of worship and Turkish establishments abroad, especially in Germany, are increasing daily. The West does not take sufficient sanctions against the attacks on our citizens abroad," Sarıkaya said, sharing photos of the attack showing the broken windows and a stone that was thrown at the cafe.

Since Operation Peace Spring began last week, attacks on Turkish shops and establishments have increased in Europe. Turkey launched the operation, the third in a series of cross-border anti-terror operations in northern Syria targeting terrorists affiliated with Daesh and the PKK's Syrian offshoot the YPG, on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

The operation, conducted in line with the country's right to self-defense borne out of international law and U.N. Security Council resolutions, aims to establish a terror-free safe zone for Syrians return in the area east of the Euphrates River controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is dominated by YPG terrorists.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, resulting in the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.