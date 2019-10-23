Father, three children killed in house fire

A father and his three children died when their house caught fire on Wednesday in the western city of Uşak. The mother was also injured in the blaze and remains in intensive care.



Uşak Gov. Funda Kocabıyık told reporters that the cause of the fire was unknown at the time but they believed an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire.



The victims were identified as 32-year-old Bülent Yaşar and his children, 9-year-old Muhammed Nurkan, 6-year-old Muhammed Furkan and 3-year-old Aişe Nur Yaşar.