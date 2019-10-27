Love and trust essential part of the job for veteran farrier

Mustafa Kırkıl is a rare breed in a trade with diminished interest. A stable hand turned farrier, he is in charge of providing ultimate comfort for racehorses: a good horseshoe. An approach based on love and earning the horse's trust is key to his profession, Kırkıl says.



Now based in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, he started working in the horse breeding sector 16 years ago as a stable hand. He was quick to spot the lack of a good farrier in the business and decided to become one himself. He traveled to Istanbul, to the Veliefendi Hippodrome where major races are held, to attend horseshoe making classes. This was where he learned the detailed parts of his job before returning to Antalya where he worked with a French farrier for about four years. He never stopped training and traveled to the Netherlands and Germany to train with professionals, especially on hoof care for racehorses. Now, he calls himself a "manicure and pedicure expert for horses" and is called in any time a prized racehorse needs hoof care. He occasionally goes abroad for one-time stints as a farrier for racehorses worth millions of dollars; among these are Yılmaya, a progeny of the legendary racehorse Secretariat, an American thoroughbred whose records on the racetrack inspired a film.



Kırkıl told Anadolu Agency (AA) that his specialty has long been racehorses, including those racing in obstacle courses. "It is very important to be delicate and sensitive when you are around horses. Even a minor mistake by you can affect their racing performance and sometimes, it may even end their racing career," he says.



He says horses are very shy and tend to run away if "you make one false move" while approaching them. "I earn their trust first. I approach them with love. You can have a comfortable environment if you can build this atmosphere of trust and love first. You have to put the horse's comfort first, instead of yours. Otherwise, the horse will not let you take care of its hooves. It is particularly difficult with stallions and mares," he says.



Making and placing a horseshoe takes up to 45 days. Farriers first clean the hooves after removing old horseshoe and clip longer hooves. For racehorses, they have only six days.



Kırkıl loves his job and wants more people to take up the profession but complains that few express interest in it.