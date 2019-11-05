Dr. Ahmed Fuad Şahin, prominent Turkish Muslim in Canada, dies at age of 97

Doctor Ahmed Fuad Şahin, a prominent figure in Canadian Muslim and Turkish society, has died at the age of 97.

Şahin, who was dubbed as “the last Ottoman in the North,” died in his house located in the Niagara-on-the-Lake village.

A funeral ceremony was held for Şahin on Tuesday at the Niagara Islamic Society mosque which was founded by Şahin, who had also served as imam for many years in the mosque.

The ceremony was attended by Sinem Mingan, Turkey’s consul general in Toronto, along with many people from the Turkish and Muslim communities.

He was buried at the Niagara Falls Islamic cemetery.

Şahin is the son of Mehmet Salih who was the Ottoman Empire’s commissioned officer in Algeria. He has contributed to the construction of many mosques in Canada along with the foundation of numerous related associations.

Şahin also established the International Development Relief Foundation, which offers millions of dollars in aid to Muslims around the world.

Şahin is the only person of Turkish descent to be awarded the Order of Canada, due to his outstanding service to the Canadian community.