Turkey's Health Ministry to use AI for doctor's appointments

Patients in Turkey will be assisted by artificial intelligence (AI) when they book an appointment with a doctor. The AI system will help the patient determine which doctor to see after a brief questionnaire.



The system will be implemented by the Health Ministry on its online appointment system. Patients who log in to the system will be asked a series of questions, including location, type, duration and the severity of the pain.



"After a maximum of 22 questions, the patient will be presented with five possible diagnoses and will be offered an appointment to three branches," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca explained, as quoted by Hürriyet daily.



According to Koca, 6% of patients chose the wrong doctors when they make an appointment for an examination. "When you consider the nearly 2 million examinations carried out daily, that makes 120,000 to 140,000 patients going to the wrong doctors. It will save both the doctors and patients time," Koca said.