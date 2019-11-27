   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

3,400 terrapin turtles in pizza boxes seized at Turkish border

ANADOLU AGENCY
ARTVIN
Published 27.11.2019 13:45
emIHA Photo/em
IHA Photo

An individual holding a Russian passport tried to enter Turkey with thousands of smuggled terrapin turtles in several pizza boxes, according to a security source on Wednesday.

Turkish border guards searched the vehicle of Elmaddin Mamadev and discovered 3,400 terrapins hidden in nine boxes during checks at Sarp border gate in northern Artvin province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During X-ray checks, the officials also found vitamins and medicines for the animals, the source added. The turtles were worth TL 191,700 ($33,300), the source said.

The seized turtles were delivered to the provincial office of Forest Protection and National Parks.

The suspect was fined TL 6,500.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey Turkish search and rescue teams began combing through debris Tuesday...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS