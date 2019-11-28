Turkey's National Lottery New Year's jackpot nears $14 million

The jackpot prize of the New Year's Eve draw of Turkey's National Lottery was announced Thursday as TL 80 million ($13.8 million), increasing around 15% from last year's jackpot.

Last year's grand prize was TL 70 million.

The other big prizes of the National Lottery's draw, which will be held on Dec. 31, are one TL 8 million prize, 10 TL 1 million prizes, 30 TL 100,000 prizes, 100 TL 10,000 prizes and 200 TL 5,000 prizes.

In total, the New Year's draw will award some 2.95 million lucky tickets with a total of TL 436.5 million.

The full fare ticket price is TL 80, while the half fare ticket price is TL 40 and the quarter ticket price is TL 20.

The grand prize has ballooned over the last decade, from a jackpot of TL 25 million in 2007 and 2008.