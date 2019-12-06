Daily Sabah wins 'Golden Values' award at Economy Summit

The Third Istanbul Economy Summit wrapped up on Thursday with a "Golden Values" awards ceremony held in honor of innovative people and institutions imbibing Turkey with "new values."



Daily Sabah was a recipient of the 20 awards on offer, with Daily Sabah Editor-In-Chief Ibrahim Altay accepting the award on behalf of the newspaper staff on Thursday night.

The summit, entering its third year, attracts the attendance of more than 500 Turkish and foreign investors and is co-organized by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TİM), Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation (TURKONFED) and Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

The event was held this year under the slogan: "Are we ready for a new world order?"