Turkish aid agency TIKA provides solar panels to Pakistan schools

State-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has provided solar panel systems to several schools in Pakistan, the agency said Thursday.

The solar panels were given to nine schools in the remote areas of southern Pakistan's Sindh.

A handing-over ceremony, in collaboration with the Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS), was held at the NodoJokhio Community School in the eastern outskirts of Karachi, the capital of Sindh.

HANDS President Abdul Ghaffar Billo and TİKA's Karachi Coordinator Ibrahim Katrıcı were present at the occasion, an agency statement said.

Billo hailed the "remarkable" TİKA initiative. He said it will provide uninterrupted power to the schools and help students of underprivileged areas continue their studies in a much better environment.

Katırcı in his speech said: "Education is our priority in Pakistan and we would like that these children receive a quality education at better facilities."

TİKA has been active in many sectors of social welfare along with education.



It recently established a free color doppler ultrasound facility at Karachi's Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Complex, the country's largest public hospital.