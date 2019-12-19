International cybersecurity exercise begins in Ankara

A two-day international cybersecurity exercise kicked off in the capital Ankara on Thursday, with teams from 17 countries competing in the “International Cyber Shield 2019,” organized by state-run Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK). The exercise aims to boost experience in cybersecurity through competitions and training. It seeks to increase efficiency in combating cyber attacks, malicious software and phishing, and bolstering the weaknesses of industrial control systems.

Speaking at the opening of the exercise, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Cahit Turhan said infrastructures, which are increasingly more dependent on information and communication technologies, are also being targeted by more cyber attacks, from the theft of personal data to takeover attempts targeting personal and corporate computers and systems. Turhan said this is the fifth comprehensive cybersecurity exercise Turkey has hosted. The ministry wants to improve response abilities and preparedness levels against attacks and develop a common understanding toward cyber risks and their consquences, he said.