Less towing, more fines for faulty parking

Turkey's Interior Ministry announced a new regulation on faulty parking where cars that are parked in no-parking zones will be less likely to be towed but the owners will be subjected to fines, a circular sent to the related institutions by the ministry said Tuesday.

The cars that violate the parking bans will not be withdrawn from parking lots unless they affect the traffic flow or threaten the safety of vehicles, but a fine will be given to the cars' owners in accordance with the regulation.

However, vehicles that are parked at a distance of 15 meters to the stops of passenger vehicles such as buses, taxis, minibusses, as well as with those parked only 5 meters away from pedestrian walkways and crossings, school crossings, entrances of public institutions and organizations such as the hospitals, health institutions, garages, parks and residences will be towed.

The towing of the cars will be accompanied by traffic officers and can be followed on an online information system by the car owners.