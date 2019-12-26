7 killed, 64 rescued after migrant boat sinks on eastern Turkey's Lake Van

At least seven people were killed and 64 others rescued after a boat carrying irregular migrants capsized off Lake Van in the eastern province of Van, Turkish authorities said Thursday.



In a statement, the office of the Van governorate said the boat capsized around 3 a.m. as it approached the shore. The migrants included Pakistani, Bengali and Afghan migrants, it added.



"According to the preliminary investigation, five migrants were killed on the scene. The death toll later increased to seven after two more succumbed to their injuries in hospitals. The 64 rescued were taken to nearby hospitals for health checks. Rescue teams and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) personnel are still searching for any remaining migrants. An investigation has been launched in to the incident," the statement said.



Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.



In 2019, 441,532 illegal migrants, fleeing war or persecution were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.