5 power plants shut in Turkey for not completing environment protocols

Turkey shut down five thermal power plants completely and one other partially for failure to comply to the law to install filters, authorities said Wednesday.

Four out of seven plants surveyed were allowed to operate temporarily, Environment Minister Murat Kurum said Wednesday in a news conference in Ankara.

"The power plants that were shut down will not be allowed to go into operation until they complete the environment protocols," he said.

On Dec. 3, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vetoed a law that would have delayed the installation of filters on thermal power plants.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said that the average hourly power output of the thermal power plants is 1,883 megawatts.

"We have enough reserve capacity to balance it with other plants," Dönmez said.

"Closing these power plants or halting their production for a certain period of time will not pose any problems to our energy supply. With our installed power of over 90,000 MW and diversity of resources, our electricity supply will continue uninterrupted," he added.