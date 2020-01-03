CHP-led municipality backtracks on controversial vehicle toll

A toll imposed on commercial vehicles passing through Düziçi, a town in southern Turkey administrated by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), drew such ire from drivers that the municipality announced Friday it would scrap the charge, amid mounting pressure on social media.

Ali İşlek, deputy mayor of the town in the Osmaniye province, announced that the toll was implemented based on a decision made by the town assembly in November. Municipal police officers issued receipts to drivers in exchange for fees collected at a checkpoint at the entrance of the town. Large trucks were ordered to pay TL 25, while smaller ones were ordered to pay TL 20. Taxis were ordered to pay TL 5.

Ertuğrul Del, a driver who was ordered to pay the toll, criticized the decision. "It is unprecedented. There is nothing like this anywhere in Turkey. I felt like I was extorted. We already pay taxes, why should we pay an extra toll?" Del told Anadolu Agency on Friday.