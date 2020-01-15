South Korean students get a taste of Turkey in Hakkari

Four South Korean university students who embarked on a world tour found Turkish hospitality in Yüksekova, a small town in the country's southeast.

Lee Byeong Chan, Lee Ju Yeon, Byun Jin Hee and Moon So Young traveled to southeastern Turkey after visiting Istanbul last week. After learning that the students could not find vacancies in any hotels, Cevat Çapa, a local, befriended the young visitors and suggested they stay in his home. The four South Korean nationals spent two days at Çapa and his relative's homes, sampling Turkish cuisine and dressing in traditional clothing. They also toured the historic town that is located near Turkey's borders with Iran and Iraq.

"They were looking for a place to stay when I came across them at my uncle's shop. I invited them home to show them our hospitality. They stayed one day at my home and one day at my uncle's home. We served them dishes from Yüksekova cuisine. We didn't speak their language but used an online translation app to tell them about our daily lives. They liked Yüksekova very much and are considering visiting here again in the summer," he said.