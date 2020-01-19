Egypt releases all detained Anadolu Agency personnel

All detained staff at the Anadolu Agency's Cairo offices have been freed as Egyptian authorities released the remaining three personnel, the agency's director Şenol Kazancı said Sunday.



Egyptian forces Tuesday stormed AA's Cairo office and detained the journalists in a move that drew widespread condemnation from around the world. The detained staff members included Hilmi Balcı, who is in charge of the office's finance and administrative affairs department, and Egyptian citizens Hussein al-Qabbani and Hussein al-Abbas, and Abdelselam Muhammad.



The remaining three AA personnel was initially set to be released on Friday but authorities said their release got delayed and would be later released on bail.



The Egyptian staff's release came three days after the agency's Turkish employee, Balcı was freed on Thursday, who arrived back in Turkey the next day.



Recounting the events at the airport to the press members, Balcı said Egyptian security forces raided AA's Cairo offices and took them to an undisclosed location after detaining them. According to Balcı, they were given no explanation as to why they were detained and were told that they would have to leave the country after the proceedings were done.



Trying to justify the controversial move, the Egyptian media described the AA office as a "terror cell house" in its headlines. Similarly, the Egyptian Interior Ministry shared photos of seized cameras and other materials used for journalism on its Facebook page and claimed that they were "items seized in the cell house," ignoring the fact that the agency was operating legally in the country.



Turkish authorities unequivocally condemned the detentions, calling it a violation of freedom of the press. The European Union, United Nations and U.S. State Department also released statements, saying that they were "following the developments" and urged Egypt to release all detained.



Egypt, under the regime of el-Sissi, who seized power by ousting President Morsi in 2014, has seen deteriorating press freedoms. In November 2019, Egyptian security forces carried out a similar raid targeting the office of independent news website Mada Masr and briefly detained three of the website's staff. Earlier, the United Nations' human rights office urged Egypt to free a blogger and a journalist who were among several thousand people detained following protests against the el-Sissi regime in September.



Daily Sabah was also targetted in the Egyptian regime's crackdown on the press when its website was blocked in 2017. The newspaper thus joined several news outlets critical of the regime that eventually faced a media blackout with a ban on access.